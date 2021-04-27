MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $190.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

