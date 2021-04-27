MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.660-3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.36.

MKSI stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

