MMOCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $231.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market cap of $644,659.33 and approximately $231.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.