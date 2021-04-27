Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Tops One Day Volume of $322,766.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $322,766.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00038543 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004602 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,409,337 coins and its circulating supply is 3,909,337 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

