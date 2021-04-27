Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,345,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,167,796.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

MRNA stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.44. The stock had a trading volume of 364,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

