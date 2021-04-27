ModiHost (AIM) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $208,834.75 and approximately $49,661.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00797883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.90 or 0.08163140 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

