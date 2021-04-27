Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis Sells 1,401 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 476,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,328. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

