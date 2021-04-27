Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Down 4.7%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 14,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,043,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MWK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $713.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.