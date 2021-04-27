Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,601,626 shares of company stock worth $28,449,170. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

