MonaCoin Price Hits $2.60 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $170.91 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.07 or 0.04806124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.00469925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $873.31 or 0.01596463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.53 or 0.00710265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.88 or 0.00515299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.98 or 0.00427740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004288 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

