Monavale 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $236,812.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $1,121.69 or 0.02045452 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $236,812.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00468614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

