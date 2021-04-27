Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 1,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. Moncler has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

