Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,045 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

