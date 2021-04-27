Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

