Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $38,470.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00717413 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004180 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars.

