MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $4.42 million and $32,661.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003121 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00287846 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 333.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 314.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,517,736 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

