Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0487

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and $2.33 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00799761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.36 or 0.08265862 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

