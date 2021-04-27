Moneynet Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $965,251.67 and $28.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 133.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00469887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

