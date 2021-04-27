Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Trading Up 3.7%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 55,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 8,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

