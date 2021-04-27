Monkey Project (MONK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,396.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $13,396.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,402,935 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.