Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,555.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Monolith has a total market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $12,555.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.00796106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.34 or 0.08141982 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.