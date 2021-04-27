Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $6,788,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

