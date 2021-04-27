Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,999 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Moody’s worth $49,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $329.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

