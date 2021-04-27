Mooncoin (MOON) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00472812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.