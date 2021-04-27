MoonTools Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,120.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $59,120.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for $104.34 or 0.00188123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00276571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.01052537 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00726323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.22 or 1.00039236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars.

