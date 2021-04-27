More Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $249,432.60 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. More Coin has a total market cap of $249,432.60 and approximately $16,403.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, More Coin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00811523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,441.86 or 0.08047749 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.