Morgan Stanley Acquires 129,473 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 171.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of First Financial Bankshares worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.