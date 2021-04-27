Morgan Stanley Acquires 153,029 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 259.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,029 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

