Morgan Stanley Acquires 217,854 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 432,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,769.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 202,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,353 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

