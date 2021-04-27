Morgan Stanley Acquires 35,847 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

