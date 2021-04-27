Morgan Stanley Acquires 42,827 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 194.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of CSW Industrials worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CSWI opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.