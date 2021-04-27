Morgan Stanley Acquires 65,398 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after acquiring an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

