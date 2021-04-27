Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,997 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14.

