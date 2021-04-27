Morgan Stanley Acquires 72,876 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 212.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

