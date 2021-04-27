Morgan Stanley Acquires 93,741 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Renasant worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Renasant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $3,098,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.