Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

