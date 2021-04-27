Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

