Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Model N worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Model N by 135.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $972,559. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODN stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

