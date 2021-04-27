Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 310.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

WERN opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

