Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXRX opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $767.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

