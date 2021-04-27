Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 671,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of NOW worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.