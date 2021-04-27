Morgan Stanley Buys 12,118 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Innospec worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King upped their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

