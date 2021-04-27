Morgan Stanley Buys 130,680 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 1,231.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Vectrus worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.