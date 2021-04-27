Morgan Stanley Buys 8,053 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Graham worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC opened at $643.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $605.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $659.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

