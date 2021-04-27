Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

