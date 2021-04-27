Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Hawaiian worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.