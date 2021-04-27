Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 361,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Precigen worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

