Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 804,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

