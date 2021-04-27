Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of South State worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in South State by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

