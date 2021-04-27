Morgan Stanley Downgrades Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) to Equal Weight

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FINMY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leonardo has an average rating of “Hold”.

FINMY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

